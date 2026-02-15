New NJ Transit schedule begins today

The Brief Major NJ Transit schedule changes tied to Portal Bridge construction start today, reshaping commutes across the region for the next month. For those who must commute, NJ Transit recommends traveling before 7 a.m. or after 9 a.m., and before 4 p.m. or after 7 p.m. NJ Transit says customers should expect modified schedules, including earlier departures, reduced service on some segments, longer travel times, and some train consolidations or cancellations.



What we know:

Starting today, Sunday, Feb. 15, and running through March 15, all NJ Transit rail lines except the Atlantic City Rail Line will operate on modified schedules.

The changes include train consolidations and cancellations, along with adjusted departure times and stopping patterns.

Why is this happening?

Commuters wait for New Jersey Transit trains at Penn Station in New York, US, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The temporary schedules take effect as Amtrak transfers rail operations from the aging Portal Bridge to the new Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River.

During this cutover period, trains must operate on a single track between Newark and Secaucus, limiting capacity through the busy Portal Bridge corridor.

Regular service is expected to resume Sunday, March 15, pending completion of safety testing.

Timeline

Sunday, Feb. 15 (Today): Portal cutover weekend schedules take effect on all rail lines except the Atlantic City Rail Line.

Monday, Feb. 16 (Presidents’ Day): Weekend schedules remain in place, with additional trains operating as listed in the timetable. Midtown Direct trains will not be diverted to Hoboken on Presidents’ Day, and cross-honoring will not be in effect.

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Portal cutover weekday schedules begin. Midtown Direct service on the Morristown Line, Gladstone Branch and Montclair-Boonton Line will be diverted to Hoboken. Cross-honoring will be available in Hoboken via PATH, NY Waterway ferries and NJ Transit Bus Route 126.

Affected lines

The following lines are operating on special weekday and weekend/holiday schedules:

Main-Bergen County Line

Montclair-Boonton Line

Morris & Essex Lines

Northeast Corridor

North Jersey Coast Line

Pascack Valley Line

Raritan Valley Line

What riders should expect

NJ Transit says customers should prepare for:

Modified train schedules, many with earlier departures

Reduced service frequencies on some segments

Longer travel times

Train consolidations or cancellations

The impacts will primarily affect lines operating into and out of New York Penn Station.

Beginning Tuesday, Midtown Direct riders diverted to Hoboken should prepare for crowded transfer options during peak periods, as PATH, ferry and bus connections have limited capacity.

What you can do

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Commuters wait to board the Journal Square Path Transit line following heavy delays during rush hour at 33rd Street on May 16, 2025 in New York City.

NJ Transit is urging customers to check updated schedules and use the trip planner before traveling. Riders should allow extra travel time and consider traveling outside peak hours — before 7 a.m. or after 9 a.m., and before 4 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

Customers who have the flexibility to work from home are strongly encouraged to do so during the construction period to help reduce congestion.

PATH riders should also prepare for heavier crowds at Hoboken Station from Feb. 16 through March 13 due to the construction work.

With all Midtown Direct trains diverted to Hoboken on weekdays beginning Feb. 17, PATH officials warn of significantly higher passenger volumes and are urging riders to work remotely or avoid travel between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. if possible.

Officials acknowledge the short-term disruption will be challenging but say the cutover is a critical step toward improving long-term reliability and capacity along the Northeast Corridor.