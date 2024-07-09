NJ law requires electric car drivers pay extra yearly fee: What to know

Do you own an electric vehicle?

Drivers can expect an additional yearly fee of $250 in addition to the existing registration fee.

Under New Jersey law (effective July 1, 2024), zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) are subject to an annual fee.

Electric vehicle fees

Any vehicle certified as a ZEV (under California Air Resources Board ZEV standards) for the applicable model year

The additional fee is payable in full at the time of initial registration and every renewal.

How much will it cost?

Owners now have to pay the regular registration fee plus an additional yearly fee of $250.

New EV owners will be required to pay four years up front – an extra $1,000 plus the regular registration fee.

The annual fee to register a zero emissions vehicle is $250 and will increase by $10 per year for four years thereafter.

For ZEVs purchased between July 1, 2024, and August 31, 2024, NJMVC will collect the additional fee after the purchase date. The price is capped at $290.

Could this be another reason to ditch your EV?

J.D. Power released a new report this month that found EVs spend more time in repair shops than gas-powered cars.

This is because they require more service because of the amount of technology used inside the vehicles.

Repair data from the data analytics and consumer intelligence company noted that EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) require more repairs than gas-powered cars in all repair categories.

Additionally, EVs compared to gas and diesel-powered cars, had a higher "Problems per 100 vehicles" rate, a metric J.D. Power used to measure quality, per the study.

The study also highlighted specific complaints EV owners experience with their cars, including issues with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, troubles with EV features, controls, and displays, and problems connecting to their vehicle or losing connection.

J.D. Power noted that these complaints were 30% higher among owners of electric vehicles than people with gas-powered cars.

Drivers should receive a notice of the additional fee in September 2024.