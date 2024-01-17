New map shows 75% of U.S. at risk of damaging earthquakes

"I think everyone needs to keep in mind that there will always be the next earthquake." — William Menke, Columbia University

A new seismic hazard model released by U.S. Geological Survey scientists reveals that approximately 75% of the U.S. population could potentially be affected by earthquake impacts in the future.

The map, which has been updated with the latest seismic data, places California in the highest-risk category, indicating a significant likelihood of experiencing damaging earthquakes.

The latest map also shows many new fault lines, including faults running underneath major East Coast cities, including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

"I think everyone needs to keep in mind that there will always be the next earthquake," said William Menke, a geologist and seismologist at Columbia. "Here on the East Coast, it's harder to tell. Could be a hundred years, but there will be one of substantial size eventually. We ought to be prepared for it."

Just after the New Year, a small earthquake was felt by people living on Roosevelt Island. It turned out to be a magnitude 1.7 earthquake with the epicenter in Astoria, Queens.

Information in this updated map will be especially useful for builders and establishing new building codes for safer structures in the event of an earthquake.