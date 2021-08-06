Newly certified lifeguard proves determination matters

Sean McGowan is proof positive that dreams really do come true. The 23-year-old just received his Nassau County Grade I Restricted Lifeguard Certification and he's the newest Skudin Swim lifeguard at Nickerson Beach Park.

He practices drills in the water with ease. Despite living with Down syndrome, Sean refuses to let it slow him down.

"When I was young I always wanted to become a lifeguard," he said.

Boss and mentor Woody Skudin was struck by Sean's ambition and determination.

"As long as he was willing to make it and put in the work we were going to be there for him," Skudin said.

Sean's certification has some limitations like only working at shallow pools and in day camps, but he took the same written and physical test as a regular lifeguard and wasn't let off easy.

"I swam 10 laps, picked up the brick at the bottom of the pool, did rescues," McGowan said.

Sean is proud to know he can save someone's life in an instant if they needed help in the water.

"When I walk around the pool I feel happy and confident," he said.

But no one is happier than his mom, Debbie, who says her son always loved swimming.

"His perseverance is amazing to me and I think really that's what got him through," she said.

His coworkers have become his friends. And the swimmers who visit the pool are now some of his biggest fans.

"When they see Sean they have a big smile because Sean does," Skudin said. "They realize he's capable of doing rescues, paying attention, and making sure the public is safe."

Another day on the job, proving with enough hard work, anything is possible.