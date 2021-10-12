New library branch opens in Brooklyn

DUMBO's first-ever public library opened its doors on Tuesday morning, and eager visitors dove right into the books.

The Adams Street Library is the 60th branch in the Brooklyn Public Library system, and it's also the borough's first new library branch built in nearly 40 years.

The new branch will serve the DUMBO, Vinegar Hill, and Farragut neighborhoods, which have never had their own public library.

At 6,565 square feet, it's also the smallest library in the entire borough but with a whole lot to offer. The new $7.2 million space is equipped with a raised children's room, teen area, co-working spaces, and two meeting rooms.

It also offers stunning views of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, and Lower Manhattan.

Neighborhood Library Supervisor Kat Savage said conversations about the building began in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents were able to access a nearby community space called The Annex until the project finally came to fruition.

"Things have been so extraordinarily difficult these past two years, so, being able to come into a community space and see other folks in person — of course, masks and socially distanced — is really important," Savage said.

Visit www.bklynlibrary.org for library hours and services.

