New Kids on the Block coming to New Jersey, Long Island

Everything old is new again.

New Kids on the Block announced Monday the Magic Summer Tour, a "remaining of their 1990 tour of the same name," with stops in North Jersey and Long Island in August.

One of the original boy bands, NKOTB, will play at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sunday, Aug. 4, followed by PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The shows will also feature special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff and Paula Abdul.

Presale starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, with general sales on livenation.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.