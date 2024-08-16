NJ woman allegedly shot and killed by twin brother, Teaneck officials say

article

A New Jersey woman who was fatally shot inside her home on Thursday was allegedly shot by her twin brother, according to Bergen County officials.

According to the county prosecutor, Jonathan Hagley, 26, allegedly shot and killed his twin sister Naomi Hagley at a residence on Hickory Street, in Teaneck.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are on scene with members of the Teaneck Police Department, and officers from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Hagley was charged with first-degree murder and several weapon possession charges.

The prosecutor's office reassured the community that there was no ongoing danger.