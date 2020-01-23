New Jersey woman cleared of coronavirus diagnosis

The New Jersey Department of Health says a woman who was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center to be evaluated for symptoms consistent with coronavirus does not have it after further tests.

The 25-year-old woman was brought to the hospital Thursday night by Edgewater Medical Services. As a precaution, health officials say that the hospital followed appropriate infection control protocols.

The hospital said it would not release further information about the woman due to patient privacy laws.

Meanwhile, in Texas, health official say they believe a Texas A&M student may have contracted the virus. Authorities say the student traveled from Wuhan, China where the current outbreak originated.

So far, there is only one confirmed case of the coronavirus in the U.S., a Seattle man who recently traveled from China tested positive for the virus. He remains in isolation at the hospital where doctors say the initial interaction with the patient was through the use of a robot.

China is still trying to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, which was first detected last month at a seafood and wildlife market. According to Chinese officials, the number of cases of the new respiratory virus has risen to 830, with 25 people dead.

The World Health Organization has not declared a global emergency yet, saying it is waiting to see how the virus develops.

The National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine for the virus.

