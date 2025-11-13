NJ US Attorney's Office vandalized: AG Bondi

article

The Brief Law enforcement is searching for a person who damaged property at the New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the person tried to confront Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba before running off. Habba was not injured.



Federal law enforcement are searching for the person who damaged property at the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey in an effort to confront the state's top prosecutor.

U.S. Attorney's Office vandalized

What we know:

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on X that the incident happened Wednesday night.

Bondi said that an unknown individual tried to confront Alina Habba, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Bondi called Habba her "dear friend."

Bondi said that the suspect damaged property in the office and then ran off. Habba wasn't injured.

What they're saying:

Bondi called the attack part of rising trend "as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country," adding that she believes the suspect will be arrested and charged.

Bondi did not offer any other information about the suspect, or if they did confront Habba.

The backstory:

Trump appointed Habba back in March, according to the Associated Press. Habba formerly served as President Donald Trump's defense attorney and White House counselor.