NJ State trooper rescues dog 'Georgy' stranded on freezing Lake Hopatcong

It was a ruff day for a little pup named Georgy who drifted offshore on Lake Hopatcong.

New Jersey State Trooper Michael Betz was on his way to work when he noticed the furry guy struggling to stay afloat.

New Jersey State Police shared the heroic rescue on Facebook Thursday.

Betz ran to the pup's rescue, trying to get it to the shoreline.

Georgy struggled to make his way towards the trooper and fell through the ice.

Struggling to stay afloat, the pup didn't stop swimming.

He eventually made his way to a sheet of rock that was above the lake but was still far from dry land.

Trooper Betz threw on his dry suit, grabbed a nearby paddleboard and hit the water.

Betz scooped up the little pup and brought him safely back to shore.

Little Georgy was later reunited with his owners, who confirmed his name.