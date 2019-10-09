Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey Transit seeks grant to test self-driving buses

NJ Transit
Associated Press
EDISON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit passengers may one day board buses without drivers.

The agency on Tuesday in Edison unveiled three self-driving shuttles that it hopes to test as part of a pilot program funded by a $950,000 Federal Transit Administration grant.

The electric shuttles can ferry 15 passengers at speeds of up to 15 mph. They would first be tested on a closed section of Fort Monmouth before NJ Transit would seek permits to allow the vehicles to carry passengers on public roads within the fort's property.

NJ Transit says the self-driving shuttles can serve small area trips and feed fixed-route services.

The FTA is scheduled to announce grant recipients this winter.