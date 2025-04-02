New Jersey town proposes controversial homelessness ordinance

A proposed ordinance in Summit, New Jersey has sparked backlash over concerns that it would effectively criminalize homelessness.

The proposal would fine or jail individuals for sleeping, camping, or storing personal items in public spaces, even though the city only reports a small unhoused population.

What we know:

Summit city officials are considering an ordinance that would ban sleeping, camping, or storing personal belongings in public spaces. The measure was introduced at a recent city council meeting. If passed, violators could face fines of up to $2,000 or up to 90 days in jail.

Although Summit has a reported unhoused population of around five individuals, the city has already formed a dedicated task force and allocated resources to address the issue.

The proposal follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding an Oregon law that allows cities to ban homeless people from using blankets, pillows, or cardboard boxes for shelter.

What they're saying:

"If you make it illegal for someone to fall asleep on a bench, that doesn't actually do anything to resolve their homelessness," said Richard Uniacke, president of Bridges Outreach. "The only way to solve homelessness is with a home."

He added that criminalizing homelessness makes it more difficult for caseworkers and outreach providers to connect people to housing and services, especially when they lose essential identity documents during encampment sweeps.

"Hoelessness is on the rise in New JErsey, we saw that from the 2024 Point-in-Time count that showed a 24 percent increase year-over-year," Uniacke said. "Right now we're seeing increases across the state in unsheltered homelessness. We're seeing rising rents, we're seeing rising evictions."

The backstory:

Summit is one of New Jersey’s most affluent zip codes, and historically has not faced a significant homelessness crisis. The push for stricter laws comes amid broader national debates and a growing trend of municipalities adopting similar bans following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

What's next:

The proposed ordinance is expected to return to the Summit City Council agenda on April 22. It's unclear at this time whether the measure will move forward or be amended based on public feedback and legal review.