NJ tolls increase by 3% on Parkway and Turnpike beginning today

Happy Friday to everyone except New Jerseyans traveling on the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Starting Friday, tolls will increase by 3%.

That's 15 cents more for most passenger vehicles on the Turnpike and 5 cents more on the Parkway.

Earlier this year, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a 3% toll hike for both the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Despite vetoing an October Turnpike toll increase proposal, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy's office said he did not block the newly proposed budget.

Featured article

NJ toll prices

A passenger car with an E-ZPass that enters the NJ Turnpike via the PA Turnpike and then exits on the George Washington Bridge during peak hours pays a $17.04 toll.

This has now increased to $17.55 once the toll hikes are approved.

The next public hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 4, at the Cherry Hill Public Library in New Jersey.