New Jersey thunderstorms cause heavy flooding, lightning sets house on fire

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The Brief Heavy rains brought flooding across New Jersey on Thursday. Parts of New Jersey have seen more than four inches of rain in the last 24 hours. A home in nearby Old Bridge was struck by lightning and caught fire.



Major thunderstorms wreaked havoc across New Jersey on Thursday, causing flooding and even fires from lightning.

What we know:

Heavy rains swept across the Northeast Thursday afternoon, just days after more storms dropped several inches on the New York Metro area.

New Jersey has seen significantly more rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Middlesex County has seen more than four inches of rain in the last day; parts of Somerset County have seen around three inches.

In East Brunswick, several roads were flooded, stranding drivers. East Brunswick Police "responded to numerous weather-related emergencies across the township" on Thursday, the department wrote on Facebook. Their High Water Rescue Vehicle was able to reach drivers who were trapped to reach those in need and safely bring them to higher ground.

Other agencies reported flooding in Monmouth County on Thursday as well.

"We are grateful for the kind words and appreciation shared by members of our community," the department wrote on Facebook. "More importantly, we’re thankful that everyone involved made it home safely."

Dig deeper:

In nearby Old Bridge, one home was struck by lightning, setting the building on fire.

It happened on Homestead Drive in Old Bridge around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors told FOX 5 NY.

A lightning bolt hit the roof of the condo, starting a fire in the attic. The family was home at the time. They were able to get out, along with their four dogs, but their pet birds died in the fire.

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What they're saying:

Neighbor Joe Velez said he heard an "incredible" thunderclap outside his home and saw lightning around the time of the fire. Minutes later, he noticed his neighbor's home was on fire.

Velez said the sound of the thunder and lightning bolt hitting was "unbelievable. It sounded like an explosion."

What's next:

Around 9:45 p.m., the National Weather Service posted on social media saying that the "severe weather and flood risks have ended for the night in our region."

More storms are possible Friday evening, according to FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory.