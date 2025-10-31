Murphy declares NJ state of emergency over SNAP benefits

The Brief New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency over the federal suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. More than 800,000 people in New Jersey, many of them children, seniors and people with disabilities, rely on SNAP. Two federal judges ruled the Trump administration must use emergency reserves to fund SNAP during the government shutdown.



As hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans are poised to miss out on food assistance in November, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Friday declaring a state of emergency over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

What we know:

Murphy's order would initiate a state of emergency at midnight on Nov. 1, and create "a coordinated statewide response to ensure food access for vulnerable residents by empowering state agencies to take emergency actions to protect public health and welfare."

A similar executive order signed earlier Friday establishes a task force designed to address "the acute food insecurity crisis caused by the federal government shutdown and USDA’s failure to fund SNAP."

The backstory:

Friday marked the 31st day of the shutdown of the federal government. Because of the shutdown, many federal services, like SNAP, face funding lapses. The Trump administration said it could not use money from a contingency fund to keep the program financed through the shutdown, according to the Associated Press.

However, on Friday, two federal judges ruled the administration must use emergency funds to keep SNAP afloat.

By the numbers:

Nearly 1 in 8 Americans rely on SNAP, including more than 800,000 in New Jersey, many of whom are children, seniors or people with disabilities.

What they're saying:

"With more than 800,000 New Jerseyans relying on SNAP to put food on the table, the Trump Administration’s decision to suspend benefits has created a clear and present threat to the health and safety of our residents," Murphy said in a press release. "We will not stand by while families face hunger. That is why our state will mobilize every available resource to strengthen our food access networks banks, protect vulnerable communities, and ensure that every resident has access to the meals they need."