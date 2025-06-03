Early voting for NJ's primary election begins today

article

The Brief Early voting for New Jersey's primary election runs from June 3 to 8. Polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, but only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. New Jersey residents will be voting for candidates for the state's governor's office, as well as members of the General Assembly for District 1 through District 16.



Early voting for the New Jersey 2025 primary election begins today. Here's what you should know before heading to the polls.

When and when you can cast your early vote

What you can do:

Starting today, June 3, registered New Jersey voters can cast early votes for the state's upcoming primary – New Jersey enacted legislation that allows in-person early voting in 2021.

This early voting period will run until Sunday, June 8. Polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, but only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Early voting polling locations can be found here. Residents can use the New Jersey Voter Information Portal to find their specific polling location.

Candidates running in the primary

What You Should Know:

New Jersey residents will be voting for candidates for the state's governor's office, as well as members of the General Assembly for District 1 through District 16.

Find a full list of the New Jersey gubernatorial candidates here. A full list of the candidates for the General Assembly can be read below:

Closed primary

Keep in mind that New Jersey is a closed primary state, meaning that only voters that are registered with a political party are eligible to cast their votes; voters who are not registered as a Democrat or Republican must declare a party to vote in the primary.