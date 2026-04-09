NJ lifts 50-year block on new nuclear power plants

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The Brief New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed new legislation lifting an effective moratorium on the construction of new nuclear power plants in the state. There are currently two nuclear power plants in the state. Sherrill says the move is meant to increase energy supply and lower costs.



New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed legislation on Wednesday that ends what was effectively a block on the construction of new nuclear power plants in the state.

NJ nuclear power plant moratorium

What we know:

The bill, A4582, changes the permitting process for new nuclear plant construction. Previous legislation, dating back to the 1970s, requires nuclear facilities to adhere to strict standards for the removal of radioactive waste set by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Lawmakers say that technological advancements over the last 53 years have made that standard "an obsolete and artificial barrier" to new nuclear infrastructure.

Under the new law, permitted facilities will be required to use modern waste storage methods that have a 100% effective safety record across the country, lawmakers said.

Rising energy costs

What they're saying:

Energy prices in New Jersey have gone up nearly 78% since 2016, according to Consumer Price Index data.

On her first day in office, Sherrill declared a State of Emergency for utility prices. She said the decision to sign this bill came down to simple supply and demand.

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"For costs to come down, we need more energy supply," Sherrill said. "New Jersey is well-positioned to be a leader in next-generation nuclear energy to help bring that supply, and we are open for business."

Sherrill said that the new law will "help New Jersey secure a stronger, cleaner, more affordable, and reliable energy future."

By the numbers:

Currently, New Jersey has two nuclear power plants: Salem and Hope Creek. A third, Oyster Creek, closed in 2018. At the time, it was the oldest operating nuclear power reactor.

Together, those two facilities produce more than 40% of the state's electricity, and according to a 2020 analysis, saves the state $400 million a year, compared to other energy sources. The U.S. Department of Energy called nuclear power plants "among the safest and most secure industrial facilities in the world."