New Jersey lottery ticket scores $1 million in Saturday Powerball drawing
NEW JERSEY - A lucky New Jersey lottery player has won $1 million after matching the five white balls in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
What we know:
The New Jersey ticket was one of three Match 5 winners nationwide worth $1 million each. Because the winning ticket did not include the Power Play option, the prize remained at the standard $1 million.
New Jersey lottery officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was purchased.
There were no jackpot winners, pushing Monday night’s drawing to an estimated $1.10 billion, with a one-time cash payout of $503.4 million.
Winning numbers (Dec. 13, 2025):
- 1 – 28 – 31 – 57 – 58
- Powerball: 16
- Power Play: 2x
The New Jersey Lottery will release the winning retailer location after routine validation.
The Source: This story is based on information from Powerball’s official drawing results.