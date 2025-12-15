New Jersey lottery ticket scores $1 million in Saturday Powerball drawing

article

A lucky New Jersey lottery player has won $1 million after matching the five white balls in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

What we know:

The New Jersey ticket was one of three Match 5 winners nationwide worth $1 million each. Because the winning ticket did not include the Power Play option, the prize remained at the standard $1 million.

New Jersey lottery officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was purchased.

There were no jackpot winners, pushing Monday night’s drawing to an estimated $1.10 billion, with a one-time cash payout of $503.4 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 13, 2025):

1 – 28 – 31 – 57 – 58

Powerball: 16

Power Play: 2x

The New Jersey Lottery will release the winning retailer location after routine validation.