Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey lottery ticket scores $1 million in Saturday Powerball drawing

By
Published  December 15, 2025 8:00am EST
Lottery
FOX 5 NY
FILE IMAGE - Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) article

FILE IMAGE - Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A New Jersey ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million.
    • No jackpot winner was selected, sending the top prize to $1.10 billion for Monday.
    • Winning numbers were 1, 28, 31, 57, 58 and Powerball 16.

NEW JERSEY - A lucky New Jersey lottery player has won $1 million after matching the five white balls in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

What we know:

The New Jersey ticket was one of three Match 5 winners nationwide worth $1 million each. Because the winning ticket did not include the Power Play option, the prize remained at the standard $1 million.

New Jersey lottery officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was purchased.

There were no jackpot winners, pushing Monday night’s drawing to an estimated $1.10 billion, with a one-time cash payout of $503.4 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 13, 2025):

  • 1 – 28 – 31 – 57 – 58
  • Powerball: 16
  • Power Play: 2x

The New Jersey Lottery will release the winning retailer location after routine validation.

The Source: This story is based on information from Powerball’s official drawing results.

LotteryNew Jersey