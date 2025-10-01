New Jersey lottery players lands $600,000 from scratch-off game ticket
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. - A Bergen County player scored a $600,000 win on a New Jersey Lottery Scratch-Off ticket, officials announced Monday.
What we know:
The winning ticket was sold at Manor Sweet Shoppe, 112 Jackson Avenue in Rutherford, on Sept. 22.
Just a day later, a Mercer County player claimed the first of four $200,000 top prizes in the $5 Deep Pocket Scratch-Off. That ticket was sold at Welsh Farms, 92 Flock Road in Hamilton, on Sept. 23.
Both prizes are among the largest reported Scratch-Off wins in the state this week.
The Source: Information in this story is from the New Jersey Lottery.