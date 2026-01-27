New Jersey lottery player wins $12.3 million Pick-6 jackpot during winter snowstorm

article

The Brief A lottery player in Ocean County won a $12.3 million Pick-6 jackpot just before the recent winter storm hit. The winner chose the cash option, taking home $5.6 million. The winning ticket was sold in Waretown, and the jackpot resets to $2 million for the next drawing.



A New Jersey Lottery player in Ocean County beat the odds late Saturday night to win a $12.3 million Pick-6 jackpot, just hours before a major winter storm began hitting the Garden State.

The winning numbers of 07, 09, 10, 17, 25 and 30 matched all six balls in the Pick-6 drawing. The winner chose the cash option, receiving a one-time payout of $5,602,036.

Winning ticket sold in Waretown

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at ShopRite #619, 501 Route 9 in Waretown, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the top prize ticket.

"This weekend will surely be unforgettable for one particular lottery player," said James Carey, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director. "Hopefully this will be the start of many other life-changing jackpots to come this year!"

Pick-6 history and next drawing

The $12.3 million prize is the largest Pick-6 jackpot won in New Jersey so far in 2026 and the fourth prize of at least $1 million this year.

In 2025, the Pick-6 game produced notable jackpots including:

$32 million won in Jackson (January 20)

$5.5 million in Clark (March 20)

$5.9 million in Roseland (May 22)

$22 million won via the Jackpocket app in Hudson County (October 25)

The Pick-6 jackpot resets to $2 million for the next drawing.

How Double Play went

In the associated Double Play drawing, no one matched all six white balls. The Double Play winning numbers were 04, 09, 24, 35, 39 and 41, giving players another chance at cash prizes of up to $250,000.