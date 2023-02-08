New Jersey kindergarten teacher's body found in shallow grave

article

Authorities are investigating the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny.

Luz Hernandez, 33, was reported missing on Monday when she didn't show up for work.

On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street after a missing person’s report was filed.

The police contacted the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance. During the course of the investigation, the Homicide Unit located what appeared to be a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny.

The body of Luz Hernandez was found in this area of Kearny, N.J.

They found Hernandez's body in the grave. They said her death was considered suspicious.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hernandez was a teacher at the BelovED Community Charter School in Jersey City. Classes were canceled on Wednesday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

They say that all information will be kept confidential.