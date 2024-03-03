Police officers shoot man who was stabbing woman at a NJ Hampton Inn

article

Police officers shot a man who was stabbing a woman at a Hampton Inn in New Jersey on Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. at the hotel in Old Bridge on Spring Valley Road.

The prosecutor says that the man is being treated at a hospital in the area for his injuries.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Police didn't release any additional information about the shooting or the stabbing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3289.

