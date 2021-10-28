New Jersey gun buyback event yields 2,806 firearms in one day
NEW JERSEY - A no-questions-asked buyback event held at 10 locations in New Jersey last Saturday brought in nearly 3,000 firearms, according to state and county officials.
Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said the "Guns for Cash" events in Englewood, Camden, Bridgeton, Trenton, Somerset, Asbury Park, Carneys Point, Elizabeth, Plainfield, and Westfield yielded 1,196 handguns, 1,206 rifles and shotguns, and 29 so-called assault weapons. The event was held in conjunction with the prosecutors of nine counties.
"Every single gun recovered represents a potential life saved," Bruck said in a statement. "Our gun buyback events are a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together with the communities they serve."
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters
The program offered New Jersey residents $25 for inoperable firearms, $25 for BB and pellet guns, $125 for rifles and shotguns, $200 for handguns, and $250 for assault weapons. Each person could turn in up to three guns of any type and earn a maximum of $750, officials said.
"We saw an outpouring of support from community members and leaders this past Saturday," Division of Criminal Justice Director Lyndsay Ruotolo said in a statement. "The latest results are proof positive that the gun buyback is a successful way for us to actively, collaboratively, and successfully participate in a united violence reduction effort."
Law enforcement officers at each surrender location disabled the surrendered firearms, which will be melted down.
(Office of the Attorney General of New Jersey)
This is the breakdown of the surrendered firearms by county:
Bergen County (Englewood)
- Total weapons: 248
- Assault weapons: 1
- Rifles/shotguns: 95
- Handguns: 119
Camden County (Camden City)
- Total weapons: 249
- Assault weapons: 2
- Rifles/shotguns: 101
- Handguns: 120
Cumberland County (Bridgeton)
- Total weapons: 391
- Assault weapons: 10
- Rifles/shotguns: 142
- Handguns: 168
Mercer County (Trenton)
- Total weapons: 194
- Assault weapons: 2
- Rifles/shotguns: 102
- Handguns: 58
Middlesex/Somerset Counties (Somerset)
- Total weapons: 621
- Assault weapons: 2
- Rifles/shotguns: 274
- Handguns: 239
Monmouth County (Asbury Park)
- Total weapons: 360
- Assault weapons: 3
- Rifles/shotguns: 133
- Handguns: 159
Salem County (Carneys Point)
- Total weapons: 223
- Assault weapons: 3
- Rifles/shotguns: 92
- Handguns: 86
Union County (Elizabeth, Plainfield, Westfield)
- Total weapons: 520
- Assault weapons: 6
- Rifles/shotguns: 267
- Handguns: 247
Advertisement