New Jersey gun buyback event yields 2,806 firearms in one day

A no-questions-asked buyback event held at 10 locations in New Jersey last Saturday brought in nearly 3,000 firearms, according to state and county officials.

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said the "Guns for Cash" events in Englewood, Camden, Bridgeton, Trenton, Somerset, Asbury Park, Carneys Point, Elizabeth, Plainfield, and Westfield yielded 1,196 handguns, 1,206 rifles and shotguns, and 29 so-called assault weapons. The event was held in conjunction with the prosecutors of nine counties.

"Every single gun recovered represents a potential life saved," Bruck said in a statement. "Our gun buyback events are a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together with the communities they serve."

The program offered New Jersey residents $25 for inoperable firearms, $25 for BB and pellet guns, $125 for rifles and shotguns, $200 for handguns, and $250 for assault weapons. Each person could turn in up to three guns of any type and earn a maximum of $750, officials said.

"We saw an outpouring of support from community members and leaders this past Saturday," Division of Criminal Justice Director Lyndsay Ruotolo said in a statement. "The latest results are proof positive that the gun buyback is a successful way for us to actively, collaboratively, and successfully participate in a united violence reduction effort."

Law enforcement officers at each surrender location disabled the surrendered firearms, which will be melted down.

(Office of the Attorney General of New Jersey)

This is the breakdown of the surrendered firearms by county:

Bergen County (Englewood)

Total weapons: 248

Assault weapons: 1

Rifles/shotguns: 95

Handguns: 119

Camden County (Camden City)

Total weapons: 249

Assault weapons: 2

Rifles/shotguns: 101

Handguns: 120

Cumberland County (Bridgeton)

Total weapons: 391

Assault weapons: 10

Rifles/shotguns: 142

Handguns: 168

Mercer County (Trenton)

Total weapons: 194

Assault weapons: 2

Rifles/shotguns: 102

Handguns: 58

Middlesex/Somerset Counties (Somerset)

Total weapons: 621

Assault weapons: 2

Rifles/shotguns: 274

Handguns: 239

Monmouth County (Asbury Park)

Total weapons: 360

Assault weapons: 3

Rifles/shotguns: 133

Handguns: 159

Salem County (Carneys Point)

Total weapons: 223

Assault weapons: 3

Rifles/shotguns: 92

Handguns: 86

Union County (Elizabeth, Plainfield, Westfield)

Total weapons: 520

Assault weapons: 6

Rifles/shotguns: 267

Handguns: 247