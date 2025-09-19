How to watch the New Jersey gubernatorial debate this Sunday

The Brief Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli will face off in a 90-minute, town hall-style debate on Sunday at 7 p.m., just as mail-in voting begins later this week. The two candidates are competing to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy, with Ciattarelli running as former President Donald Trump’s pick in the race.



The first debate in New Jersey’s race for governor takes place this weekend, just weeks before voters head to the polls.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are competing to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

With mail-in voting set to begin later this week and the campaign heating up, the two will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. for a 90-minute, town hall-style debate.

Ciattarelli, who has been endorsed as President Donald Trump’s pick in the race, will face off against Sherrill for the first time on the debate stage.

Featured article

Sherrill vs Ciattarelli debate

The debate is expected to highlight sharp contrasts between Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli.

Sherrill has criticized Ciattarelli for being a mouthpiece for Donald Trump, while Ciattarelli leans on his Central Jersey roots and casts Sherrill, who moved to the state 15 years ago, as an outsider.

Affordability will likely dominate the night. Ciattarelli has proposed a 10-point plan to cap property taxes, cut business taxes, and restructure school funding.

Sherrill’s agenda focuses on lowering costs for housing, energy, health care, child care, and food.

Both argue they can ease the financial squeeze facing New Jersey families.

Where to watch NJ gubernatorial debate

Viewers can watch the debate live on the New Jersey Globe and On New Jersey websites, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

It will also air on C-SPAN, Local Now, and News On, and will be available through streaming platforms including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling.

For those who prefer to listen, the audio will be released on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

The debate will be moderated by Laura Jones of On New Jersey.

Questions will come from Rider University students, faculty, and community members, along with journalists David Wildstein of the New Jersey Globe, Micah Rasmussen of Rider University, and Sophie Nieto-Muñoz of the New Jersey Monitor.

This is the first of two official debates between Sherrill and Ciattarelli.

Under state law, gubernatorial candidates are required to participate in the two official ELEC debates as part of their acceptance of public funds under the New Jersey Gubernatorial Public Financing Program.

What's next:

The second debate will be held on Wednesday, October 8, at 7 p.m. at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Sherrill vs Ciattarelli poll

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found Sherrill leading Ciattarelli 49% to 41% among likely voters.

It also found third-party candidates Vic Kaplan of the Libertarian Party and Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Worker Party each drew 1%, while 6% were undecided or declined to answer.

According to the poll ,in a head-to-head matchup, Sherrill’s support grows to 51% compared with 42% for Ciattarelli.