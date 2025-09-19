Expand / Collapse search

How to watch the New Jersey gubernatorial debate this Sunday

By
Published  September 19, 2025 12:50pm EDT
2025 election for NJ governor
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey governor’s race tightens as Sherrill leads Kelly in new poll

New Jersey governor’s race tightens as Sherrill leads Kelly in new poll

With less than two months until Election Day, Democrat Mikie Sherrill holds a double-digit lead over Republican Jack Kelly, according to a recent poll. Both candidates are campaigning hard on affordability and public safety, while independents, nearly split, could ultimately decide the outcome. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the latest.

The Brief

    • Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli will face off in a 90-minute, town hall-style debate on Sunday at 7 p.m., just as mail-in voting begins later this week.
    • The two candidates are competing to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy, with Ciattarelli running as former President Donald Trump’s pick in the race.

NEW YORK - The first debate in New Jersey’s race for governor takes place this weekend, just weeks before voters head to the polls.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are competing to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. 

With mail-in voting set to begin later this week and the campaign heating up, the two will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. for a 90-minute, town hall-style debate. 

Ciattarelli, who has been endorsed as President Donald Trump’s pick in the race, will face off against Sherrill for the first time on the debate stage.

Featured

NJ governor’s race: Where Sherrill, Ciattarelli stand and who’s likely to win | Latest poll
article

NJ governor’s race: Where Sherrill, Ciattarelli stand and who’s likely to win | Latest poll

Sherrill has held the lead in every public poll, yet Republicans see an opening after Trump performed better than expected in 2024, losing New Jersey to Vice President Kamala Harris by just six points far closer than his double-digit defeats in 2016 and 2020.

Sherrill vs Ciattarelli debate

The debate is expected to highlight sharp contrasts between Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli. 

Sherrill has criticized Ciattarelli for being a mouthpiece for Donald Trump, while Ciattarelli leans on his Central Jersey roots and casts Sherrill, who moved to the state 15 years ago, as an outsider.

Affordability will likely dominate the night. Ciattarelli has proposed a 10-point plan to cap property taxes, cut business taxes, and restructure school funding. 

Sherrill’s agenda focuses on lowering costs for housing, energy, health care, child care, and food. 

Both argue they can ease the financial squeeze facing New Jersey families.

Where to watch NJ gubernatorial debate

Viewers can watch the debate live on the New Jersey Globe and On New Jersey websites, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). 

It will also air on C-SPAN, Local Now, and News On, and will be available through streaming platforms including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. 

For those who prefer to listen, the audio will be released on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

The debate will be moderated by Laura Jones of On New Jersey. 

Questions will come from Rider University students, faculty, and community members, along with journalists David Wildstein of the New Jersey Globe, Micah Rasmussen of Rider University, and Sophie Nieto-Muñoz of the New Jersey Monitor.

This is the first of two official debates between Sherrill and Ciattarelli. 

Under state law, gubernatorial candidates are required to participate in the two official ELEC debates as part of their acceptance of public funds under the New Jersey Gubernatorial Public Financing Program.

What's next:

The second debate will be held on Wednesday, October 8, at 7 p.m. at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Sherrill vs Ciattarelli poll

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found Sherrill leading Ciattarelli 49% to 41% among likely voters. 

It also found third-party candidates Vic Kaplan of the Libertarian Party and Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Worker Party each drew 1%, while 6% were undecided or declined to answer. 

According to the poll ,in a head-to-head matchup, Sherrill’s support grows to 51% compared with 42% for Ciattarelli.

The Source: This report is based on information from the New Jersey Globe. 

2025 election for NJ governor