NY, NJ, CT: This state ranks No. 1 in U.S. education, report says

By Amanda Hurley
Updated  May 7, 2025 1:00pm EDT
New Jersey
The Brief

    • New Jersey was ranked No. 1 in education by U.S. News and World Report.
    • The rankings are based on several metrics for pre-K through 12th grade.
    • Delaware ranked No. 35, and Pennsylvania was No. 39.

When it comes to education across the nation, New Jersey ranks above every other state, according to a new report.

By the numbers:

New Jersey was named No. 1 in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Education" ranking for pre-K through 12th grade.

Last year, New Jersey ranked fourth for overall education. This year, the state grabbed the top spot by scoring in the top five for preschool enrollment, standardized test scores, and high school graduation rate.

Delaware came in 35th place, followed closely by Pennsylvania at No. 39.

Here's the Top 10:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Florida
  3. Colorado
  4. Utah
  5. Massachusetts
  6. Wyoming
  7. Wisconsin
  8. South Dakota
  9. Washington
  10. Connecticut

What they're saying:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his excitement and pride about the state's ranking, saying, "We have the best public schools in the country because we challenge our students, value our teachers, and invest in learning from a young age."

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from U.S. News and World Report and a social media post by Gov. Phil Murphy.

