Live college protest updates at Rutgers, Princeton University campuses

Hundreds of students in New Jersey have set up encampments following the surge of pro-Palestinian protests across the nation.

On Monday, Rutgers University’s campus in New Brunswick canceled morning programming due to the demonstrations.

Protests at Princeton University have already resulted in at least 13 arrests.

Final exams canceled at Rutgers University

Rutgers University College Ave Campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey Thursday.

May 2, 9:32 a.m.

Rutgers University in New Brunswick announced Thursday that all morning final exams have been canceled due to encampments across campus.

The university made the announcement on X shortly before 8 a.m.

The student government asked the university to sever ties with Tel Aviv University, but there's been no word on progress made.

Protestors camped out on the university's College Avenue Campus have forced the school to adjust scheduling.

Final exams start Thursday and run through May 8.

No arrests have been reported at Rutgers stemming from the protests.

FOX 5 NY's Adeja Shivonne

Princeton student protesters arrested

April 30

The university’s president, Chris Eisgruber, posted a statement on Instagram saying 13 protesters — 12 affiliated with the university — were arrested Monday night after briefly occupying Clio Hall, the campus graduate school building (AP).

The school noted in a post on Instagram that Princeton’s free expression policy, like the First Amendment, protects a "strikingly broad range of speech."

"All those arrested received summonses for trespassing and have been barred from campus," Eisgruber said in the statement. "The students will also face University discipline, which may extend to suspension or expulsion."

FOX 5 NY's Adeja Shivonne

Map of protests in the area

Colleges throughout the U.S., including across the Tri-State area are grappling with pro-Palestinian protests, encampments and occupations over the Israel-Hamas War.

Here's a look at protests throughout the Tri-State, including a map detailing locations and information on arrests made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.