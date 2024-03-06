'Robbed!': Manasquan vs. Camden High School basketball game buzzer-beater call sparks outrage

Camden High School in South Jersey won a controversial basketball game with 5.8 seconds to spare against Monmouth County's Manasquan High School.

Camden won 46-45.

Video shows how Camden went up one point on a foul shot from Alijah Curry with 5.8 seconds left, and Manasquan had to go the length of the floor to win the game.

Manasquan’s Rey Weinseimer missed a 3-pointer from the wing, but his teammate Griffin Linstra was there to grab the rebound and put the shot back in for what the team thought was the game-winning basket.

The video shows how Manasquan fans went wild as Camden was in disbelief.

"Also, NJSIAA Program Regulations, Section 14 – which governs the use of video – states, ‘No video or audio recording may be used to review or challenge the decision of a sports official.’ In addition, NJSIAA Bylaws, Article VII, Section 1 prohibit protests ‘based upon an official’s judgment or misinterpretation (misapplication) of the playing rules.’ The ruling on the court is, exclusively and by rule, what determines the game winner," NJSIAA said in a statement.

The celebration quickly stopped as NJSIAA officials discussed the call at midcourt and reversed the decision.

"They reversed the call," Manasquan coach Andrew Bilodeau told the Asbury Park Press. "The referee in the C position in the middle signaled 'basket's good,' they huddled up, and then 15 kids got screwed in front of 1,000 people."

"Print that. Print it five times. Those three guys huddled up, and they screwed these kids in front of 1,000 people and that video will be on the internet for everyone to see."

Bilodeau was not the only one who thought his team was robbed.

Former Rutgers men’s basketball coach Mike Rice posted a video of the closing sequence on X. The video from NFHS Network showed Linstra grabbing the rebound with 1.7 seconds left and getting the shot off around 0.6 seconds left.

"This wasn’t even close. Manasquan got robbed!" Rice wrote.

"The trail ref had it correct. I really hope they suspend the ref that decided to waive it off. Manasquan got robbed!!!" he added.

Bilodeau said he thought the referees were talking about putting more time back on the clock.

"Unlike in college or the pros, there is no instant replay review in high school basketball in New Jersey. These are the rules of the game that all schools agree to follow, and which have been upheld on appeal. We apologize to the Manasquan team for the error," NJSIAA said in a statement.

Camden is set to play Arts High School in the Group 2 final at Rutgers on Saturday.