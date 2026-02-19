New Jersey launches $5M plan for 2026 FIFA World Cup fan zones, festivals statewide

article

The Brief Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced a $5 million World Cup community initiative. Funding will support fan zones, watch parties, festivals and street fairs statewide. The 2026 World Cup Final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



New Jersey leaders say they want the energy of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to extend far beyond MetLife Stadium and into communities across the state.

What we know:

Governor Mikie Sherrill announced the launch of a new $5 million initiative led by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority in partnership with the FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee.

The funding will support communities across the state in creating fan experiences throughout the tournament, including during the World Cup Final, which is set to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The initiative will fund two categories of programming. The first includes large-scale fan zones strategically distributed throughout New Jersey to serve as public viewing destinations. The second will provide targeted support for small- and mid-sized community watch parties, festivals and street fairs.

State officials say priority will be given to events that support small businesses and reflect the diverse cultures represented by competing World Cup nations.

What they're saying:

"New Jersey is the beating heart of the 2026 World Cup, and this initiative makes sure that every New Jerseyan — no matter where they live — can be part of this once-in-a-generation moment," said Governor Sherrill. "From fan zones to neighborhood watch parties to street fairs, we are investing in the communities and small businesses that make New Jersey extraordinary. The World Cup is coming to our state — and we are going to make sure it belongs to New Jerseyans first."

"The World Cup is an unparalleled opportunity to showcase New Jersey to the world and drive real economic impact for our businesses and communities," said Evan Weiss, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. "This initiative is about more than soccer — it’s about making sure that the energy and investment generated by this global event flows directly to the small businesses, cultural organizations, and neighborhood nonprofits that are the backbone of our state. We look forward to sharing the details of these funding opportunities and partnering with communities across New Jersey to make this a World Cup to remember."

"New Jersey will be at the center of the world’s biggest sporting event, and we have a responsibility to make sure its benefits are felt statewide," said Alex Lasry, CEO of the New York New Jersey Host Committee. "Governor Sherrill’s investment expands access, drives business activity in local communities, and ensures the World Cup delivers lasting economic impact across the state. This is exactly the kind of leadership and partnership that will make the World Cup transformative for this region."

What's next:

The initiative is funded through previously appropriated Fiscal Year 2026 dollars. Pending approval by the EDA Board, additional details will be announced by the NJEDA and the Host Committee in the coming weeks.

Organizations and community groups interested in participating are encouraged to monitor official NJEDA and Host Committee communications for updates.

Why you should care:

With the World Cup Final coming to East Rutherford, state leaders say the initiative is designed to spread economic impact beyond the stadium and into communities across New Jersey.