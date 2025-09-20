article

The Brief Multiple people were shot at a country club in New Hampshire on Saturday night. The shootings happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, according to police. Despite initial reports of two suspects, police later confirmed there was just one suspected shooter, and that they were in custody.



What we know:

The shootings happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Police originally reported that there were two suspects who had fled the scene, and that officers had one in custody.

Later, police revealed that "video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter," and that "there is no further danger to the public as of 9:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

Information on the conditions of the victims was not immediately available.