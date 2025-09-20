Multiple shot at New Hampshire country club, suspect in custody
NASHUA, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say a country club shooting Saturday night left multiple people wounded. The suspected shooter is in custody.
What we know:
The shootings happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Police originally reported that there were two suspects who had fled the scene, and that officers had one in custody.
Later, police revealed that "video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter," and that "there is no further danger to the public as of 9:30 p.m.
SUGGESTED: 46-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx: police investigating
What we don't know:
Information on the conditions of the victims was not immediately available.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.