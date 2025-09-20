46-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx: police investigating

article

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue in the Bronx. The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln but did not survive. Police have not made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.



A shooting on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue in the Bronx left a man dead, and police are searching for answers.

Police investigation at the scene

What we know:

Officers responded to an emergency call early Saturday morning, Sept. 20, at 12:30 a.m.

On scene, police found a 46-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim, identified as Amaury Carrion, lived nearby on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Ongoing questions for authorities

What they're saying:

Authorities have not released any information about potential suspects or motives as they continue to investigate the shooting.

The investigation remains active with no arrests made at this time. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.