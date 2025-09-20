46-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx: police investigating
THE BRONX - A shooting on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue in the Bronx left a man dead, and police are searching for answers.
What we know:
Officers responded to an emergency call early Saturday morning, Sept. 20, at 12:30 a.m.
On scene, police found a 46-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The victim, identified as Amaury Carrion, lived nearby on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Ongoing questions for authorities
What they're saying:
Authorities have not released any information about potential suspects or motives as they continue to investigate the shooting.
The investigation remains active with no arrests made at this time. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.
The Source: Information sourced from the New York Police Department was used in this article.