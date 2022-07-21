New, free dog run opens in Queens

In late June NYC Parks unveiled a brand-new dog run at Travers Park in Jackson Heights -- it's the first of its kind, free, and open to everyone.

"We are 'paw'sitively excited. I'm going to try and get every pun in here," said Regina Fojas, the Treasurer of the Canine Social Club. "We are so, so happy, and we're so grateful to our council member and the other dog affinity groups in the area that have been working on this for a while."

Queens Councilman Shekar Krishnan says during the pandemic there was a huge uptick in dog ownership in the community.

"Every dog is connected to a human being, to a family, to a child, a parent, a senior," adds Krishnan. "We have seen how much our furry friends restore us, make us happy, and are crucial for our mental health and for our well-being. Having a space--a dog run for our community is restorative--both for dog owners as it is for dogs."

The dog run is contingent on the partnership with the community -- if the volunteer effort is successful over the next year -- it will become a permanent fixture at the park.