New floats unveiled for Macy's 98th Thanksgiving Day Parade

Newly designed floats in the 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade have finally been unveiled before the big day.

These floats come packed with wonders from Dora the Explorer to Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix.

"We’re so excited to share all of the new floats and balloons here today at the Macy’s parade studio," Brenden Kennedy, the director of Creative Production at Macy’s Studios said.

It's his first year heading the studio, a 72,000 square foot space where all year long they’ve been busy at work bringing their visions to life.

"We come up with the ideas for what the floats and balloons can be draft those out, model them out and then the engineering team and animation team help those come to life," he said.

Kennedy shared that it takes anywhere from six months to a year to complete the bold, vibrant, detailed floats and balloons for 3 and half million people to marvel at.

The parade showcases special local ties, like the Bronx Zoo celebrating its 125th anniversary with its float featuring a few animals older than the kids who’ll attend the parade.

"Very detailed and in there on the gorillas is modeled after a real gorilla in the zoo. Her name is Julia. She’s been there since 1981," Kennedy said.

New floats this year include, Candy Cosmos, Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade and Strikes again By Go Bowling.

It features a massive 16-foot bowler.

"She’s a marvel of machinery, but it’s really cool. I feel like she would bowl a perfect strike every time," Kennedy said.

It’s just one of many that’ll have Kennedy and his crew beaming with pride on Thanksgiving Day.

"I feel really privileged that we get to just bring fun and excitement and sometimes surprise and delight to the crowds," he said.