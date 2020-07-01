New cluster of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County linked to house party

A new cluster of COVID-19 cases has appeared in Rockland County and officials are asking anyone who attended at least three house parties linked to the outbreak over the last two weeks to cooperate with officials and get tested.

At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 after the cluster was linked to a house party in West Nyack. Officials say the party’s host was already symptomatic and after 50-100 people were exposed, there were at least two other parties with the same guests in attendance in New City the following weekend.

Those who tested positive are mainly young adults in their 20s and all of them are connected to the original house party on June 17 and none have been hospitalized.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day says that those who refuse to cooperate with contact tracers will face steep fines.

“I am not going to stand idly by while you risk the health of this county,” Day said. “There are subpoenas issued this morning, eight of them, to force compliance. With those subpoenas, a failure to comply brings with it a $2,000 fine.”