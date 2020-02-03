New bill calls for ban of dog, cat, rabbit sales in stores

New York State lawmakers were expected to consider a bill that would ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits.

The bill aims to stop the pipeline of dogs provided to pet stores by puppy mills.

Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-District 12) and Assemb. Linda Rosenthal (D-District 67) proposed the bill that would be introduced on Monday in Albany.

If passed, NY would follow Maine, Maryland, and California with a similar ban.

There are about 2,000 puppies for sale in pet stores statewide at any given time, reported AMNY.com. Rabbits were banned from pet stores in New York City in 2014.

The Pet Industry Advisory Council opposes the bill. The organization says responsible breeders and pet store owners will pay the price by forcing them to close their doors and force them to lay off employees.