New app aims to make 2019 New York City Marathon a fun, interactive experience

Earlier this week, New York Road Runners released their official app for the New York City Marathon, which includes upgrades designed to make this year’s race a much more interactive experience for both runners and spectators.

The 2019 TCS New York City Marathon app will include new enhancements such as a spectator guide, voice activation, interactive maps and cheer cards.

“Now at every mile you’ll be able to see how your runner is doing, so as a spectator to be able to plan where you’re going to be to cheer them on. You’ll be able to get a report back every mile and you’ll also get a good predicted finish line for them, so that’ll really help you support them, track them, follow them and meet them at the end to celebrate with them,” said Michael Capiraso, President and CEO of New York Road Runners.

Spectators will also be able to track an unlimited amount of runners. The spectator guide comes with recommended viewing areas and transportation tips along the course as well.

“We look every year to try and do something that’s going to make it more fun and exciting,” Capiraso said. “With TCS, who is our partner, and the title sponsor for the TCS New York City Marathon – making this the most technologically advanced marathon has been really important to us and we have a lot of fun doing it.”