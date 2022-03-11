New $275,000 Ram pickup only goes 55 mph – here’s why

article

Sammy Hagar would not like this.

There’s a $275,000 Ram truck for sale that can hit 55 mph, but not 56 mph.

The Ram 1500 TRX-based Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is a custom version of the high performance pickup with a 1,000 hp engine that should be able to go well over 120 mph, but has had its speed restricted to save its owner some money. Not at the pump, but on their tax bill.

The Texas-built truck is listed for sale in Finland and The Drive reported that it should be subject to a 44.8% import tax due to its dismal fuel economy – the stock 702 hp TRX is rated at 12 mpg – but is heavy enough to be registered as a commercial vehicle, which avoids the extra levy.

The only stipulation is that trucks classified as such are limited to a maximum operating speed of 90 kilometers per hour, or 55.9 mph.

There are no rules on how quickly they can accelerate to that speed, however, and the factory TRX is capable of reaching 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Something whoever buys the one in Finland will never be able to independently confirm.

Advertisement

More at Fox News