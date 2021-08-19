Never Forget Concert to honor 9/11 victims

As we get closer to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, it's clear those who perished haven't been forgotten.

The Never Forget Concert will be held at Jones Beach on Saturday, Aug. 21, to honor the thousands of innocent people who lost their lives in the attacks. Performances will feature big-name bands, artists, and deejays including Journey, The Chainsmokers, John Fogerty, and Flo Rida.

"The terror that day can not be pushed aside but it's up to us, those who survived and those who've lost to take from that day what we can and build on it," said Matthew Mahoney of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

All of the proceeds will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, founded by Frank Siller in memory of his brother, Stephen, a firefighter who was off duty when he heroically ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center during the attacks.

Frank is taking part in a Never Forget Walk — a more than 500-mile trek from the Pentagon to the World Trade Center. He will arrive in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, home to the Flight 93 memorial on the day of the concert, and then end on Sept. 11 where the World Trade Center once stood in Lower Manhattan.

By the end of this year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will have paid off more than 400 homes across the country for a mix of first responders, gold star families, and soldiers injured in combat.

Tunnel to Towers will be giving away 1,000 tickets to first responders and frontline heroes. It's just one way the foundation is saying thanks to those who put their lives on the line during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

