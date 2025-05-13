New Netflix production studio opens in New Jersey

article

The Brief New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Netflix studio. The production facility studio campus is being built at Fort Monmouth. Netflix plans to open the full facility in 2028.



Former Army base Fort Monmouth will soon be transformed into a film and television studio for Netflix.

Groundbreaking ceremony

What we know:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced plans to build the East Coast production facility in 2022.

The production studio campus, which will be over 292 acres, will include 12 soundstages, backlot areas and other production support facilities.

Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth broke ground earlier today, May 13. Gov. Murphy delivered remarks at the groundbreaking, along with other government officials and Netflix representatives.

"These substantial investments will create thousands of good-paying jobs, support small businesses and vendors, and stimulate the regional economy." — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

By the numbers:

The studio is estimated to create more than 1,500 permanent production jobs and more than 3,500 construction-related jobs in New Jersey, according to Netflix.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was also in attendance, noting that there are currently seven Netflix productions shooting in New Jersey. "Today takes us one step closer to making New Jersey an international center for studio production and Netflix is excited to be a part of it."

Netflix plans to open the full facility in 2028.

Lights, camera, tax credit

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board has designated Netflix as a Studio Partner, making the company eligible for expanded benefits under the state’s Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program – one of the benefits being a 40 percent base tax credit.

"Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, film production continues to thrive in the Garden State, exemplified by Netflix’s commitment to build a world-class studio in Fort Monmouth," said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan.