Neighbors create special parking space for nurse on frontline

article

A neighborhood in the United Kingdom thanked a local nurse for her work during the coronavirus crisis by creating a designated parking space outside of her home on March 28.

Images shared to a community Facebook group by Golborne resident Lee Abu Eoghan show the spot, which he said was painted for his wife, Eileen, right outside their house.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The space was accompanied by a sign saying: “Space reserved: polite notice, please respect the sign and give our NHS worker a chance.”

A neighborhood in the United Kingdom thanked a local nurse for her work during the coronavirus crisis by creating a designated parking space outside of her home on March 28. Credit: Lee Abu Eoghan via Storyful

According to Lee, his wife often struggles to find a space near the house when she comes home from her shifts.

“No one has a right to park in front of their own house, but what absolutely gorgeous caring neighbours who have done this for her,” he wrote.