Neighbors create special parking space for nurse on frontline
NEW YORK - A neighborhood in the United Kingdom thanked a local nurse for her work during the coronavirus crisis by creating a designated parking space outside of her home on March 28.
Images shared to a community Facebook group by Golborne resident Lee Abu Eoghan show the spot, which he said was painted for his wife, Eileen, right outside their house.
The space was accompanied by a sign saying: “Space reserved: polite notice, please respect the sign and give our NHS worker a chance.”
According to Lee, his wife often struggles to find a space near the house when she comes home from her shifts.
“No one has a right to park in front of their own house, but what absolutely gorgeous caring neighbours who have done this for her,” he wrote.