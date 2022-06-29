Need a place to elope? Las Vegas makes it easier with ‘Wedding Row’

article

There’s Billionaires’ Row in New York City, Millionaire’s Row in Miami and now there’s Wedding Row in Las Vegas.

Sin City is making it easier for couples looking to quickly tie the knot by debuting its latest district downtown that’s already home to 40 different wedding chapels and venues.

And in case you can’t find it, the city has placed 12 colorful banners around the area so there’s no confusion about where couples can get hitched.

RELATED: Say ‘I do’ in Italy: Lazio Region will pay you 2,000 euros to get married there

According to the Marriage License Bureau, about 80% of marriage licenses issued in southern Nevada belong to tourists.

City leaders said Wedding Row is a result of a new project to highlight districts in Las Vegas with colorful banners and signage. Their hope is to attract more visitors to the area. The city recently unveiled Restaurant and Brewery rows.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.

RELATED: Say ‘I do’ in Italy: Lazio Region will pay you 2,000 euros to get married there

The licensing company that controls the name and image of "The King" is ordering Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels, which are expected to be compliant by now.

In the cease-and-desist letter, the company said it will halt unauthorized use of "Presley’s name, likeness, voice image, and other elements of Elvis Presley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise and otherwise." The letter also said "Elvis," "Elvis Presley," "and "The King of Rock and Roll" are protected trademarks.

In a statement, Authentic Brands Group said it has strong relationships with Elvis tribute artists and fan festivals. There is "no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas."

"We are seeking to partner with each of these small businesses to ensure that their use of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate, so they can continue their operations," Authentic Brands Group said. "Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas history."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



