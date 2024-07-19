Neary's Irish pub in NYC closing after 57 years: 'It was a bittersweet decision'

Neary's Irish pub, a staple in NYC on the East Side, is closing its doors after 57 years.

"It was a bittersweet decision," said Una Neary. "It was a very hard decision, but my brother, two sisters and I own the building and as a family we thought it was the right time.

Una is the daughter of Jimmy Neary, who opened the restaurant on 57th St. in his namesake on St. Patrick's Day back in 1967. The family announced last Friday they were closing the doors for good.

"It has been non-stop," Una said. "Everyone wants to just come in. They don't care if they're waiting two or three hours for a table. They want to come in, they want to have their final lamb chops, their final calf liver, their final corned beef and cabbage; do a toast to my father."

Una took over at Neary's after her father passed away in October of 2021, having worked alongside him for 41 years.

"My dad worked seven days a week, so I never saw him. So, I said to my parents I need to work in the restaurant, so I can be around dad," Una said. "So at 12, they allowed me to work in the coat room. So I started checking coats at age 12."

Patrons ranged from celebrities to high-profile politicians, including presidents, but it was the locals and the regulars that really made the place so special.

"Literally, my heart is overflowing with so much love and thanks and appreciation," Una said. "I mean, they're our family. They're not customers. They're part of our extended family, and so it's, it's this crazy range of emotions, but it is just a blessing. We're blessed.