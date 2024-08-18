Nearly 30% of young travelers dismiss relaxation-focused vacations: study

If your idea of vacation is relaxing, you might be in the minority.

According to a new study, nearly 30% of young travelers who don't prioritize relaxation view vacation as wasted time.

The study conducted by Talker Research for Apple Vacations polled 2,000 Americans and found an interesting generational divide — while most Gen X and Baby Boomers still favor unwinding — Gen Z and Millennials want to create memorable experiences.

Location is important too — either you're on your feet in a city or kicking up your feet on the beach.

The Turks and Caicos islands are a popular Caribbean vacation destination. Shown here are waters surrounding Grand Turk island. (Mindy Payne / iStock . Getty Images Plus)

And when people finally get a chance to unwind — it can take people some time to wind down, especially for us city dwellers.

"As a New Yorker it takes a long time to kind of let go of everything," one New Yorker told FOX 5. "And then once you're relaxed you have to go home again."

"I'm never relaxed," said another.

"It depends on the vacation, but I'm pretty good," another person told FOX 5. "I can, especially if I have some alcohol. It helps me relax really quick."

Cheers to that, and cheers to this — the love for travel, however, spans all generations, with 28% of Americans considering it a priority.