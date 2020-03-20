NBC News employee dies after positive coronavirus test

A longtime NBC News employee who tested positive for the coronavirus has passed away, the outlet announced.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack informed employees via email Friday morning that Larry Edgeworth had died. His wife, Crystal, told NBC that he suffered from other health issues.

Edgeworth worked in an equipment room at NBC headquarters in New York. For 25 years, he worked as an audio technician who worked with correspondents around the world.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack wrote.

Stacy Brady, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president, remembered Edgeworth as a “gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.”

Edgeworth leaves behind a wife and two sons.

“We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time,” Lack said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.