NBA's Miles Bridges arrested in LA for felony domestic violence, TMZ reports

NBA star Miles Bridges has been arrested in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, the 24-year-old NBA big man was arrested for felony domestic violence. Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets, was allegedly involved in a fight with a woman that "turned physical," TMZ reports.

Bridges was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County's jail records. Bridges' bail was set at about $130,000 and has since been released, jail records say.

Bridges' next court date is July 20, according to jail records.

Prior to his arrest Wednesday, the former Hornet was coming off a breakout 2021-2022 season. The former Michigan State star finished the regular season averaging just over 20 points per game, 7 rebounds per game and just under 4 assists per game on .491 field-goal percentage.

After an excellent fourth season in the NBA, Bridges was expected to command a max salary as he entered this summer as a restricted free agent. Bridges had bet on himself by rejecting a 4-year, $60 million deal to stay with the Hornets the previous offseason.

