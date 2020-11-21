Navy destroyer USS Michael Murphy sees positive COVID-19 results for nearly 1 in 4 sailors

article

Nearly 1 out of every 4 sailors from the Navy destroyer USS Michael Murphy has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

"Personnel assigned to USS Michael Murphy tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Nov. 4," Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, a spokeswoman for Naval Surface Forces Pacific, said in a statement to Fox News.

"In accordance with policy, we do not discuss COVID-19 numbers at the unit level. Personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation," the statement continued. "Out of an abundance of caution, all close contacts and non-essential crew members are undergoing a two-week self-isolation period in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines."

All positive cases from the ship were ashore in Hawaii and no one has been hospitalized.

RELATED: FDA to livestream public meeting on Pfizer-BioNTech potential COVID-19 vaccine

There are roughly 300 sailors assigned to the ship, now docked at Pearl Harbor.

Advertisement

The Navy has been heightening safety for its fleet.

Navy bases and personnel in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region were ordered Tuesday to limit travel and other activities as coronavirus cases rise.

The Navy said in a statement that the order was issued by Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. It impacts the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and several other installations throughout the region, including a large air station in Virginia Beach.

Sailors’ travel will be restricted to commuting from home to work, with stops only for essential goods and services such as food, medicine, and child care. Dining inside restaurants is not allowed. Neither is using off-base gyms and barbershops.

The order also prohibits participation in team sports and bans social gatherings in sailors’ homes that have more than 10 guests who don’t live there.