Nationwide 911 outage reported according to Downdetector

The Brief A nationwide 911 outage has been reported, with a significant spike in outage alerts around 5:18 PM Pacific Time. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, and it’s unclear how widespread the issue is. It remains unclear if customers of other network providers are impacted by the outage.



The cause of the outage remains unknown at this time, and the extent of the issue is still unclear. Emergency services across the country may be impacted.

When did the 911 outage occur?

According to Downdetector, a significant spike in reports of 911 outages occurred around 5:18 PM Pacific Time. This surge indicates a potential widespread issue affecting emergency call services across the United States.

The exact cause of the outage is still under investigation, and there has been no official statement from emergency service providers at this time.

FOX TV Stations reached out to AT&T after seeing reports of network outages on social media.

In response, AT&T stated, "We are working to address a software issue that may affect the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network. Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue."

The company also confirmed that "FirstNet customers are not impacted."

What should you do if you need emergency assistance?

In the event of a 911 outage, it is crucial to have alternative methods of contacting emergency services. If you experience an emergency and cannot reach 911, consider using direct numbers to local police, fire departments, or medical services.

Additionally, texting 911 or using social media to alert authorities may be possible, depending on your location. Stay tuned for further updates from local authorities and emergency services.

This story is ongoing. Check back for more details.

The source

This article is based on initial outage reports from Downdetector, which observed a spike in 911 outage alerts at 5:18 PM Pacific Time.