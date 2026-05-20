2026 Puerto Rican Day Parade NYC preview

The Brief The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will return to New York City this weekend, bringing millions of spectators, music, culture and Puerto Rican pride to Fifth Avenue. Now in its 69th year, the parade is themed "We Are More Than 100x35" ("Somos Más Que 100x35"), highlighting the strength and diversity of Puerto Rican communities on the island and across the diaspora. The parade will travel along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan from 44th Street to 79th Street, spanning 35 city blocks.



New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is just weeks away from taking over Fifth Avenue with music, dancing and celebrations of Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

What we know:

Now in its 69th year, the parade is themed "We Are More Than 100x35" ("Somos Más Que 100x35"), highlighting the strength and diversity of Puerto Rican communities on the island and across the diaspora.

Here’s what to know about the 2026 National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

When is the Puerto Rican Day Parade?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The parade will take place Sunday, June 14, beginning at noon.

What is the parade route?

The parade will travel along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan from 44th Street to 79th Street, spanning 35 city blocks.

Organizers expect more than 1 million participants and spectators to attend.

What is the history of the parade?

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade began in 1958 in New York City and was founded on principles of cultural awareness, resilience, pride, unity and education.

According to organizers, the celebration remains rooted in activism, freedom and justice while honoring Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

The parade is considered the nation’s largest demonstration of cultural pride, celebrating Puerto Rico’s 3.2 million residents and more than 5.8 million people of Puerto Rican descent living in the United States.

In addition to the parade, organizers host cultural and educational events throughout New York City leading up to the celebration, including the 152nd Street Cultural Festival, a parade Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and a scholarship gala.

Who are this year’s honorees?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

This year’s parade will feature appearances by Puerto Rican stars including Daddy Yankee and Dayanara Torres.

The 2026 honorees include:

Daddy Yankee — Grand Marshal

Dayanara Torres — Queen

Anthony Ramos — King

Charlie Sepúlveda — Lifetime Achievement

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez — Lifetime Achievement

Lila Nikole — Ambassador

Elizardi "Eli" Castro — Ambassador

Papo Vázquez — Ambassador

Lilibeth Torres "La Boricualorian" — Ambassador

JJ González — Trailblazer

Chef Iván Clemente — Hijo de Borinquen

Camila Colón — Rising Star

Milton Dávila Jr. — Rising Star

Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr. — Athletes of the Year

Los Rivas — Orgullo Puertorriqueño

Comité Noviembre — Community Champion

Word Life (Facts is Facts) — Influencer of the Year

This year’s parade celebration is also dedicated to Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rican community of New Jersey.

How to watch the parade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Telemundo 47 will stream the parade live on its website and app, featuring live coverage from its float along Fifth Avenue.

Find more on the National Puerto Rican Day Parade website.