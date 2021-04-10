National Pet Day: Celebrate your best friend with these films and documentaries

article

While the love for our loyal companions knows no bounds, this year National Pet Day is celebrated on Sunday, April 11.

Studies have shown pets help decrease stress, improve heart health and even help children with their emotional and social skills, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has pet lovers covered this National Pet Day.

From "All Dogs Go to Heaven" to "Must Love Dogs" to "Cats of Japan," below you’ll find the "purrrfect" films and documentaries to celebrate the occasion with your best friend.

Movies about pets

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) - Starring Burt Reynolds, Dom Deluise, Judith Barsi, Loni Anderson

After being betrayed by his partner in crime, a dog cons his way out of Heaven to get revenge, teaming up with an orphan who can talk to animals.

Cats and Dogs (2001) - Starring Jeff Goldblum, Elizabeth Perkins, Alec Baldwin, Tobey Maguire

After a beagle puppy learns about an elite team of undercover canines, he does his part to stop cats from making all people allergic to dogs.

Doggy Daycare (2015) - Starring Vanessa Tavares, Sydney Magerman, Stu Rost, Colin Murphy

When a beloved doggy daycare is threatened with closure, a remarkable street pooch named Mutt rallies his canine friends to the rescue.

Top Dog (1995) - Starring Michele Lamar Richards, Chuck Norris, Erik von Detten

Maverick cop, Jake Wilder, is convinced his career is in jeopardy when he meets his new partner: a mischievous, high-I.Q. canine named Reno.

Chilly Dogs (2003) - Starring Skeet Ulrich, Leslie Nielson, Natasha Henstridge

A Los Angeles travel agent must relocate to Alaska to claim a land inheritance, but to do so, he'll have to first compete in an extreme dog sled race.

Within These Walls (2001) - Starring Ellen Burstyn, Laura Dern

A nun attempts to rehabilitate hardened criminals in the Main State correctional system by getting them to work with and train eye seeing dogs.

Must Love Dogs (2005) - Starring Diane Lane, Dermot Mulroney, Elizabeth Perkins, Stockard Channing, Christopher Plummer

Divorced and dateless for two years, 37-year-old Sarah Hurlihy sets out to change her single status when she bravely answers an online Personals ad.

Storm Boy (2019) - Starring Geoffrey Rush, Jai Courtney, Finn Little

The inspiring story of a boy cut off from the world as he lives with his father on a coastline and forms a powerful bond with a young pelican.

Second Chances (1998) - Starring Tom Amandes, Isabel Glasser, Kelsey Mulrooney, Stuart Whitman, Charles Shaughnessy

A crabby horse named Ginger brings newfound joy to a dispirited girl, still recovering from the car accident that killed her father.

Chestnut: Hero of Central Park (2005) - Starring Abigail Breslin, Makenzie Vega, Christine Tubbi, Barry Bostwick, Justin Louis

The ‘Air Bud’ teams brings families a tale of two sisters who hide a Great Dane puppy from their new adopted parents in a no-dogs-allowed building!

Documentaries about pets and animals

Dogs with Jobs (2000) - Dogs can be heroes too, as seen in this series showcasing different service and working dogs from all over the world with amazing career histories.

Dogs on the Job (2019) - Dogs are not only man’s best friend - they assist mankind with great purpose and responsibility, as shown in this fascinating history of their work.

Cats of Japan (2019) - Watch countless cute kitties all across Japan as they lounge around, explore, and bring joy and cuddles to the lives of their human companions.

World’s Ugliest Pets (2018) - A light-hearted exploration of furry friends that don’t meet the typical definition of "adorable," hosted by an underdog-rooting animal lover.

Baby Animals Around the World (2017) - An adorably cute and humorous series that follows different baby animals around the world as they go about their day, whether as pets or in the wild.

