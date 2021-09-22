Expand / Collapse search
National Park Service oldest park ranger celebrates 100th birthday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
b17da15f-Betty Reid Soskin article

RICHMOND, CA - JANUARY 14: National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin greets visitors at the the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Soskin, 98, the nation's oldest ranger,

RICHMOND, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The oldest active ranger in the National Park Service and well-known activist Betty Reid Soskin is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Soskin lives in Richmond and works at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park. She is well-known for her educational talks about race and social change.

READ MORE: Nation's oldest park ranger back at work after stroke

During World War II, Soskin worked as a clerk for the all-black Boilermakers A-36. Soskin used her age and status to make her voice be heard in 2013 when she publicly urged Congress to get its act together and end the forced federal furloughs.

Two years later, she was invited to light the national Christmas tree and meet President Barack Obama.

Most recently, Soskin released a memoir, "Sign My Name to Freedom."

The National Parks Service posted Soskin on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday and thanking her for her decades of service.