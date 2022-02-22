National Margarita Day falls on 'Twosday'

article

The annual day to celebrate the tequila drink is held on Feb. 22. This year is extra special because it falls on 2/22/22. Maybe you can order two margaritas at 2:22 this afternoon.

Salt or no salt, on the rocks or frozen, everyone loves a margarita. But here are some facts about the iconic tequila drink you might not know:

No one knows exactly when the margarita was invented, but it dates back to at least the 1950s.

The classic margarita is just tequila, cointreau, lime juice, and ice… but nowadays you can get a margarita in just about any flavor you can dream up.

That salt on the rim isn’t just for show. Salt helps balance out the bitter and sweet elements of the margarita, and intensifies our perception of the drink’s aromas.

Margarita is Spanish for "daisy," and some people think that points to the margarita’s possible origins as a spin on another drink called a tequila daisy.

The frozen margarita was invented in the 1970s by a 26-year-old restaurant owner named Mariano Martinez, who was inspired by a Slurpee machine. His first frozen margarita machine is now at the Smithsonian.

According to a Nielsen survey, more than half of all Americans say it’s their favorite cocktail. There’s even a World Margarita Championships held every August in Arizona.

Whether you’re on a beach or just dreaming of one, there really is no wrong way to enjoy a margarita. Happy National Margarita Day!